'Gaslight' was shot in 36 days in Gujarat, reveals director

Mumbai, March 15 The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days.

Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as 'Phobia' and 'Ragini MMS', has an affinity towards the thriller genre. He shot 'Gaslight' at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget.

Talking about this, the director said: "I have shot 'Gaslight' in 36 days and it's safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot."

He further mentioned: "I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required."

