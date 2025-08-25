Gauahar Khan Extends Best Wishes to Brother-in-Law Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Before BB 19 Journey

Bigg Boss 19: Grand premiere of 19th season of one of the most controversial show hosted by Salman Khan was held on August 24. Total 16 contestant entered in house. Ex Bigg Boss contestant and winner of Season 7 Gauahar was seen cheering for her brother-in-law Awez Darbar who entered in house, with his girlfriend and social media influencer Nagma.

On Sunday, during premiere night Gauahar posted a story on her official Instagram handle. She cheered for both of her favorites. She posted a video story in which she was seen cheering both of them and in caption she wrote, "Yaya excited for my sweeties".

Meanwhile, On Bigg Boss 19, Awez and Nagma addressed their relationship rumors for the first time on national television. Awez explained to Salman that due to a difficult past, he was hesitant about relationships and didn't want Nagma to struggle with him, stating he's currently taking things slow. Earlier, the pair performed "Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche Harr Zaban Par..." on stage.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 contestants from various entertainment fields, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Qadri, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana Bhatt, and Natalia Janoszek.