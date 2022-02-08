Gaurav Amlani emphasises on physical transformation for his role in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Gaurav Amlani shares the journey of his physical transformation as he plays warrior Prince Khanderao in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. He has been portraying the pivotal character of Ahilyabai's husband, Khanderao Holkar.

Gaurav believes that how you portray yourself in totality is a vital element in portraying the character.

Sharing his experience, Gaurav says: "When playing a historical character, it's important that we pay utmost importance to our physical transformation. A connection is properly established with the audience when they not only connect with the internal journey of the character but also accept the physical appearance."

He focuses on the physicality of his character and emphasises on how Khanderao's character walked, stood, and embodied his persona.

"In order to essay the role of a warrior prince, especially someone as proficient as Khanderao, I follow a strict diet regimen and exercise at least four times a week with a personal trainer. This is in addition to the multiple sword-fighting and stunt workshops we have every alternate day on sets. While it's a challenging process, it's also creatively very satisfying," he concludes.

'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

