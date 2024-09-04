Gaurav Arora Hails Sudhir Mishra, Dreams of Working with Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and South Cinema Legends

Gaurav Arora, who has been making waves with his recent performances, spoke highly of his collaboration with the acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra. Reflecting on his time working under Mishra’s guidance, Arora described the experience as a profound learning journey. “Working with Sudhir Mishra was a learning experience. Every day was a new opportunity to grow,” Arora stated. He elaborated on Mishra’s unique approach to filmmaking, noting, “Most of the time, we follow the script as it is, but the genius of Sudhir Mishra lies in his ability to bring out much more from his actors than what’s written. That was the biggest learning from him.” Arora went on to coin a term for this distinct style, referring to it as “Sudhiro-fying a scene,” a testament to Mishra’s talent for elevating the narrative beyond its written form.

Beyond his work with Mishra, Arora expressed a deep desire to collaborate with some of the most renowned directors in the Indian film industry. “I have a strong wish to work with Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar,” he shared. His aspirations don’t stop there, as he also mentioned his interest in working with South Indian filmmakers like S.S. Rajamouli and Bollywood maverick Anurag Kashyap. “I also admire the work of Nikhil Advani, especially in the digital space, and Neeraj Pandey, whom I love as a director,” Arora added. With the release of Tanaav 2, produced by Applause Entertainment and streaming exclusively on Sony Liv from September 6, 2024, Gaurav Arora is poised to continue his upward trajectory in the industry. As he sets his sights on working with the best in the business, his journey promises to be as diverse and dynamic as the directors he aspires to collaborate with.