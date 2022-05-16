Gaurav Arora on shooting in icy cold in Kashmir for 'Aadha Ishq'

New Delhi, May 16 'Broken But Beautiful' fame Gaurav Arora talks about bagging the lead role in the web series 'Aadha Ishq' and shares his working experience in the harsh winters of Kashmir.

He shares: "While shooting for season 2 of 'Asur' I got a call from Mukesh Chabbra for this web show. So, I met the producer and the director and upon the first meeting they told me that the one liner of the show is the mother and the daughter fall in love with the same men so that actually got me interested in it. I mean it's a plot that you don't really see very often."

"In times like this when the OTT space or in general everything is filled with murder mystery you know thrillers, documentaries so romantic stories its a intense romantic story it just a breathe of fresh air. So, I just jumped upon the opportunity and I mean it's great to be playing Saahir.

"I always wanted to do an intense love story but it's not just that there's lot and lots of twist and turns that will keep you hooked till the very end and it is based on two timelines 10 years ago and the present so there's this huge a big arc to the character i mean there's a range of emotions that he portrays."

The actor who started his journey with modelling and made a debut in films with Vikram Bhatt's film 'Love Games', shares about his character in the web show.

"My character Saahir is very charismatic. I have tried to add a lot of mystery to it so as to build a lot of interest when you watch the show. He is a painter and he also does a lot of shayari and poetry. He is very intense and throughout the series what keeps you hooked is Saahir's next move."

He shot at minus 3 degrees temperature in Kashmir. How challenging it was and he replies: "I shot in minus 3 degrees in Kashmir. It was minus 10 degrees the moment we went to Gulmarg. It was freezing and it was snowing every single day so basically there's the local term called Chillai Kalan, 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir. I had to give shots in ganjis and we had to roll in the snow. It was very difficult from the very beginning. Director Nandita maam said that 'you know it's gonna be a tough ride please be prepared'. But as an actor it's part of my job."

On his experience of sharing the screen space with Aamna Shariff and Kunal Roy Kapoor, he shares: "It's been an amazing journey. We went to Dehradun, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Srinagar and Gulmarg then back to Srinagar. When I first met Aamna, it was very cordial but as soon as we got it into workshops, reading sessions we realized the expectations that the makers had from us and we really worked hard on it. She is very hardworking and dedicated."

"Kunal is a wonderful person. He is very soft spoken and humble. He has been associated with good people. He has done really nice work though we don't have many scenes together but behind the camera we shared a great friendship."

'Asur 2' is also coming and he is happy to share the screen with Arshad Warsi again.

"'Asur 2' is shot on a massive scale. It looks grand. I haven't seen the final product but yet I hope everything in terms of storytelling, screenplay, direction and performances fall in place and we have a much bigger and better show that we had last time and sharing screen space with Arshad was phenomenal."

"He is such a powerhouse of talent but when you're shooting with him on location and the director says action and it's just two of you in the frame that is when you actually get to see the real craft of that genius and it was a great learning experience," he concludes.

'Aadha Ishq' is streaming on Voot.

