Gaurav Dubey, Gaurav More & Hemangi to present 'Firangi ki Dhadkan' act on 'Madness Machayenge'

Mumbai, June 28 The new episode of the comedy show 'Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge' will see the comedians Gaurav Dubey, Gaurav More, and Hemangi Kavi teaming up for the side-splitting 'Firangi ki Dhadkan' act.

Gaurav More dazzled as the charming Dev, Gaurav Dubey delivered laughs as the 'Angrezi Baap’, and Hemangi plays the sophisticated Angelina.

The plot thickens when Dev flies to London to confess his love for Angelina, but her father, the 'Angrezi Baap', is firmly against their marriage. In a hilarious twist, the 'Angrezi Baap' challenges Dev to earn money to win Angelina’s heart and gives him an empty bag, only to realise later that he mistakenly gives him a bag full of cash.

Shedding light on the performance, Gaurav Dubey shared: "I had an absolute blast playing the 'Angrez Baap' for our upcoming gag as it allowed me to add my own style and quirks to this fun character. Teaming up with Gaurav More and Hemangi Kavi for this act was the cherry on the cake."

"We had such a great time on set and the chemistry and camaraderie we shared really shone through the gag. I can't wait for everyone to see the hilarity and fun we've packed into this performance," he added.

The audience will also witness ‘Madness Ki Malkin’ Huma Qureshi playing an engaging ‘Truth and Dare’ game with the comedians after their highly humorous performances.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

Gaurav More is best known for his work in the Marathi show 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra'. He has also featured in TV shows like 'Maziya Priyala Preet Kalena', and 'Hasya Samrat'.

He has also starred in Marathi movies like 'Balkadu', 'Sarva Line Vyasta Ahet', 'Vicky Velingkar', 'Ankush', 'London Misal', and 'Salman Society'.

Hemangi has starred in Marathi films like 'Manatlya Manat', 'Kon Aahe Re Tikade', 'Davpech', 'Chuk Bhul Dyavi Ghyavi', 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe', and 'Ticha Shahar Hona'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor