Gauri Khan shares a glimpse of her Christmas gift received from Farah Khan

Gauri Khan, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her Christmas gift that she received from filmmaker Farah Khan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Gauri shared a note from Farah that she got with the gift. Gauri Khan shared Farah's note that read, "Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favourite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our secret Santa. Let's celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva." Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder are Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's kids.

Earlier. Gauri had shared a video, her first since son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October. Currently, Aryan is out on bail. On the Instagram handle, Gauri gave a peek of her latest project, the new Falguni Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad. She captioned the post, "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!" Reacting to the post, Farah had commented, "So good to see back at work Gauri." Gauri has been keeping low profile ever since her son son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after a raid at an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending more than three weeks in Arthur Road jail.