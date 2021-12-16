Gauri Khan shares her first post on social media ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest in cruise ship drug case

After Aryan Khan's bail, mom Gauri Khan has now shared her first social media post. While SRK made his first digital appearance at an event today, December 15, Gauri, who is an interior designer, has now shared her first social media post after Aryan's bail.She announced her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Gauri also shared a video showing glimpses of their meetings. The clip also gives peek at Falguni and Shane’s new store in Hyderabad, designed by Gauri. AJR’s song Good Part can be heard playing in the background.

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details! @bottomlinemedia #gaurikhandesigns #falgunishanepeacock #collaboration (sic),” the post was captioned. As soon as Gauri Khan dropped the video, her fans took to the comments section of the post to welcome her back. Another commented, "I'm so happy you're back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy (sic)."