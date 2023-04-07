Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy announce pregnancy

Gautam Rode and his actress wife Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the big news in a super cute video. The clip has animated versions of the couple. The reel begins with the title "Jab We Met," which is followed by a wedding shot and the text on it reads "Band Baaja Baaraat." The video then transitions to a shot where Panjhuri's animated version is seen with a baby bump and the text on the slide reads: "Good News." The caption accompanying the post read: "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes.

For the unversed, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy first met on the sets of Sony TV's Razia Sultan and quickly became friends. However, their romance blossomed when they collaborated on another show, Suryaputra Karn, in 2015. Gautam made their romance public on social media during Diwali 2017. Around the beginning of February 2018, the couple finally exchanged vows. The wedding took place at the Tijara Fort Palace in Alwar, Rajasthan. They kept their wedding small and intimate, with only close friends and family members in attendance.