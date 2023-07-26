Gautam Rode, wife Pankhuri Awasthy welcome twins

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed their twin babies. The couple has welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl. Gautam recently shared the good news on his Instagram. The text reads, “Twice Blessed. We’ve been blessed with a baby boy & a baby girl. Arrived July 25th 2023. Hearts brimming with joy and gratitude. We joyously announce the start of our journey as a family of four! Thankful for all the love & blessings. Gautam & Pankuri.”

The actor wrote in the caption, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us.”Gautam and Pankhuri fell in love while working together on the sets of the TV show SuryaPutra Karn. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of their close friends and family members. On the work front, Gautam has appeared in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn, and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. On the other hand, Pankhuri won hearts with her performance in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. The actress later went on to appear in the TV shows Razia Sultan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq.