"Gave me peace of mind and confidence": Actor Anthony Mackie on moving to his hometown New Orleans from Hollywood

Washington DC [US], January 31 : Actor Anthony Mackie has found peace after relocating from Hollywood to his hometown in New Orleans, as reported by People. He will be next seen in 'Captain America: Brave New World.'

In a cover story interview with Esquire as quoted by People, the 'Captain America: Brave New World' actor, 46, opened up about his decision to leave Hollywood and shift to his hometown New Orleans.

According to the People, the actor realised he wanted to move back to his hometown in 2008, after spending a day fishing with friends and golfing with his uncle.

He said, "Moving to New Orleans slowed my career in a way. But it also gave me the peace of mind and the confidence, being outside of the business, that I can bring a natural humanity into my roles and the things that I do." as quoted by People.

One thing the move has allowed him to do is bring his work home with him. Mackie's 2023 Netflix thriller 'We Have a Ghost' was shot in New Orleans, as was the Peacock series Twisted Metal released the same year.

Anthony Mackie will be soon seen in the Captain America: Brave New World. recently found himself at the centre of controversy following comments he made about the iconic Marvel superhero during a promotional tour in Italy, a Deadline report said.

His remarks, which went viral on social media, sparked backlash among fans who felt the actor was distancing the character from its American roots.

In response to the growing criticism, Mackie took to social media to clarify his stance.

"Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

"I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country," he added in his post. Mackie then elaborated on his thoughts about the character of Captain America, emphasising that the superhero's values transcend national boundaries.

"CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," he added.

The controversy began when Mackie, while promoting 'Captain America: Brave New World' in Rome, made a statement about the character's association with America.

"To me, Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don't think the term 'America' should be one of those representations," Mackie said, adding "It's about a man who keeps his word, who has honour, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," according to the Deadline report.

This comment, though meant to highlight the universal qualities of the superhero, led to a mixed reaction.

Fans of the character, particularly those who associate Captain America with the American ideals of freedom and patriotism, expressed their discontent with Mackie's statement, as per Deadline.

'Captain America: Brave New World' will be the first film in the 'Captain America' franchise since 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), in which Chris Evans' character, Steve Rogers, passed the shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson.

Mackie also played the role of Sam Wilson in the 2021 Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor