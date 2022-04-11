Geetika Mehandru on 'Jersey': It's going to be a career changer for me

Mumbai, April 11 Actress Geetika Mehandru talks about her latest project 'Jersey' and shares her excitement about its theatrical release.

Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the movie was earlier supposed to release on December 29 last year. However, makers of the sports drama had decided to postpone the theatrical release of the film after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant.

Now that the Covid situation is stable in the country, makers have finally decided to release the movie in theaters.

Speaking on the same, Geetika says: "The more excited you are for something, the more it gets delayed. This is exactly happening with me in 'Jersey'. It is my dream project. This project is something that is very close to my heart and is surely going to be a career changer for me."

Geetika who's playing the character of a journalist in the movie continues: "With each passing day, I am getting butterflies in my stomach. But I have decided not to get very happy before the release. Once it gets released, me and my whole cast are surely going to have fun and party."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor