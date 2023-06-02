Genelia D'Souza enjoys vacation in Dubai, pics inside

Dubai [UAE], June 2 : Actor Genelia D'Souza is treating the fans with a glimpse of her vacation in Dubai on Friday.

The 'Boys' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her holidays. She captioned the post, "Planning Holidays should always be special. Because it's not just the holidays, it's the memories that stay for a lifetime."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

In the first picture, she can be seen showing her back at the camera. She wore a white T-shirt and light blue denim jeans in the photos.

The second picture showcased the view from the hotel.

In other pictures, the actor was hugging her friend in the hotel's corridor.

She dropped more photos in which the actor gave a sneak peek into the meals she had and the outside view of the hotel.

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

A fan commented, "Ooooo god beautiful place.".

Another social media user commented' "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as the lead actor. It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

The yet-to-be-titled movie was launched in a grand manner with ace director SS Rajamouli gracing the occasion as a chief guest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor