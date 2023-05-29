George Maharis, star of 'Route 66,' passes away at 94

Los Angeles [US], May 29 : Veteran actor George Maharis has died. He was 94.

According to Deadline, Maharis, best known for his role in 'Route 66', breathed his last on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills.

"George is well known for his stardom in Route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you'll be terribly missed," Maharis' friend Marc Bahan shared in a Facebook post.

Maharis was born on September 1, 1928, in Astoria, New York. He studied at the Actors Studio and got his start working in off-Broadway productions.

His first television role came in 1958 with The Mugger. Maharis would go on to land other TV credits in shows like Naked City, Exodus and Search for Tomorrow. It would be until 1960 that he would land the role of Buz Murdock on Route 66, an indirect spinoff of Naked City that shared its same creator Stirling Silliphant. Maharis would be forced to leave the show midway through Season 3 due to health issues.

Maharis' final credit was in the film Doppelganger directed by Avi Neshar in 1993 which starred Drew Barrymore and George Newbern.

