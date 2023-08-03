Get ready with your dancing shoes, Zee Studios brings back the iconic classic, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Gadar 2

The advance bookings of Gadar 2 are already shattering records, showcasing the massive anticipation of movie-goers toward the most-awaited sequel of the year. The songs of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha played an integral role in making the film a cinematic masterpiece. All the songs captured the essence and every emotion of the film in the most heart-touching manner. Even with Gadar 2, the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the music of the film. Giving a special treat to their fans the makers have relaunched the iconic ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.



The timeless classic "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" has created waves across generations, captivating music enthusiasts with its enchanting melody and soulful lyrics and the makers have bought back the song, maintaining its authenticity and also giving it a modern touch.

The rearranged version of the song showcases a heartwarming father-son bond and the song is also song by an accomplished father-son duo Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan, which works like an icing on the cake. Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma are seen grooving on the peppy beats and soulful vocals of the song along with the leading lady of the film, Ameesha Patel. The song has stood the test of time and still continues to resonate with audiences nationwide. Main Nikla Gaddi Leke is sung by Udit Narayan, Mithoon and Aditya Narayan, the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Main Nikla Gaddi Leke was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11th August 2023.