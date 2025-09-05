“Getting Pregnant Is Much Easier,” Patralekhaa Advises Young Girls Over Egg Freezing

Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekha will soon become parents. Duo announced their pregnancy news on social media via sweet post. Actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase had frozen her eggs three years back. However, in an recent interview actress stated that getting pregnant is easier than freezing eggs.

During conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, Patralekha shared her pregnancy journey. Along with that, she has given valuable advice to young girls and those who want to become mothers.

Patralekha said, "I froze my eggs three years ago. And now I am pregnant. I think getting pregnant is easier than freezing eggs. At that time, my doctor did not tell me how difficult it would be to freeze eggs. After freezing my eggs, I gained a lot of weight. So, I would advise young girls to get pregnant instead of freezing eggs. It is easier than the difficult process of freezing eggs. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, who married in 2021 after several years of dating, are expecting their first child.

On work front Rajkumar rao was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf and Maalik (both 2025) and in the successful sequel Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank. On other hand Patralekha in 2024 did a web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and the film Wild Wild Punjab. In 2025, she is starring in the film Phule and launched a production house with her husband, Rajkummar Rao.