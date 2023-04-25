'Ghostbuster' franchise returns to New York City, makers reveals via video footage

Washington [US], April 25 : 'Ghostbusters' franchise returns to New York City. The makers have revealed video footage featuring several actors and giving insight into the film at CinemaCon 2023, Los Vegas.

The franchise fans will feel nostalgic as the movie returns to where it all started. The makers have finally revealed that the sequel is based in New York City. The video was released at the Sony-CinemaCon presentation.

Producer Jason Reitman appeared via video sans footage with the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel cast of McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon in what was the debut look of the movie, returning the franchise back to New York City where the first instalment of the series took place.

CinemaCon remains memorable for the franchise as Reitman, and his late father Ivan Reitman showed off Ghostbusters: Afterlife here in 2021.

The first in-person confab after a year's pause due to Covid. An exhibition immediately supported it and made USD 204.3M at the November box office that year.

Reitman in the video shared how his father told him to lose a vehicle going over the bridge during that screening.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, centred around the daughter and grandkids of Harold Ramis' Egon Spengler. The sequel is directed by Gil Kenan, who co-wrote with Jason Reitman.

At the end of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', the Ecto-1 is driving into Manhattan, returning to its home. And before anyone ever heard the title Afterlife, we called it Rust City. The sequel is supposed to be the follow-up for the same storyline.

The sequel 'Ghostbusters: Firehouse will release on December 20, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor