Giant 21ft statue of Shakira unveiled in her hometown

A giant 21ft bronze statue of Colombian singing sensation Shakira has been revealed in her hometown of Barranquilla, capturing the iconic dance move from her famed "Hips Don't Lie" music video. The statue, unveiled on Tuesday, depicts Shakira amid her signature hip-swivelling dance, immortalizing a defining moment from her illustrious career.

Shakira took to Instagram to share images of her parents standing proudly beside the statue, adding a personal touch to the occasion. The unveiling ceremony was attended by Shakira's parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll, along with the Mayor of Barranquilla.

A plaque at the statue's base commends Shakira for her "hips that do not lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves masses." It also acknowledges her philanthropic endeavors through the "Pies descalzos" foundation, promoting early childhood development.

The unveiling comes after a notable year for Shakira, who garnered attention for her song addressing former partner Gerard Piqué and resolved a tax fraud case in Spain with a €7.5 million (£6.5 million) fine. The artist, consistently one of Google's most searched names, expressed gratitude to sculptor Yino Márquez and his students for their "enormous artistic talent" displayed in crafting the bronze. In 2023, Shakira's achievements extended beyond the statue unveiling, with the singer clinching three Latin Grammy awards, including one shared with fellow Colombian artist Karol G.