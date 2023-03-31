Gigi Hadid turns heads with stylish attire at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : American model and television personality, Gigi Hadid, on Friday turned heads with her attire at the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre grand opening in Mumbai.

She opted for an ocean-themed co-ord set for the grand event. She kept her make-up heavy and her hair open and completed her look with minimal jewellery.

The grand launch of the NMACC has not only attracted Bollywood celebs, and sports personalities but even the global icon Gigi Hadid.

Soon after she arrived at the event, several pictures and videos of her started surfacing on social media.

Apart from her B-town celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas also marked their presence at the event.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor