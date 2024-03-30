Gippy Grewal drops first poster of 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' featuring son Shinda, Hina Khan

Mumbai, March 30 Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his upcoming family entertainer 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which stars his son Shinda, and Hina Khan.

The movie marks the Punjabi film debut of 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina.

Taking to social media, the actor shared the first look, in which Hina and Gippy can be seen hilariously hiding behind the door, with his son Shinda standing with his hands wide open, and seems to be screaming.

Hina is wearing an orange and blue coloured bodycon dress, with white heels. Gippy is sporting an orange T-shirt and black jeans.

The post is captioned: "Shinda Shinda No Papa first look out... See you in cinemas on #10thMay2024."

The poster was filled with love for Hina, as her fans wrote comments like: "Can't wait for Hina Khan", "Hina's first Punjbai movie", "Gonna be blockbuster".

The film is directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, written by Naresh Kathooria, and produced by Gippy and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

It will be released in cinemas on May 10.

