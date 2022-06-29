Glamanand Supermodel India unveils its finalists

Glamanand Supermodel India Organization unveiled the national finalists for Glamanand Supermodel India 2022. The pageant winners will represent India at Miss International, Miss Grand International, and other international pageants. More than 200 aspirants were announced as the Semi-Finalists and were called for the final auditions on 12th June in Mumbai and 15th June in Delhi. The Mumbai and Delhi Auditions were Judged by Nikhil Anand, National Director and Chairman of Glamanand Group, Zoya Afroz, Asmita Chakraborty, Trisha Shetty, Devika Vaid, Nishi Bhardwaj, and Anita Hada.

The 36 girls who made it to the national pageant are Aanchal Sharma, Aavya Gupta, Advika Bansal , Aishwarya S, Alankrita Shahi, Ambika Shukla. Amishi Kaushik, Anamika Jha, Anshul Harnot, Aradhana Verma, Arshina Sumbul, Astha Vaish, Barbie Mishra, Dipankana Das, Eesha Agrawal, Falguni Zende, Jigyasa Sharma, Juhi vyas, Kashish Methwani, Macqueen Serrao, Pawani kohli, Praachi nagpal, Pratibha Choudhary, Rani Chhari, Riya Mekkattukulam, Roosh Sindhu, Rovinuo lama, Saumya Bhandari, Shivangi Sinha, Shruti Raul, Simar Khaneja, Sneh Ticku, Soni kumari, Soundarya Gowda, Srishti Sharma, Vidushi Yadav. The finalists will be trained for next 2 months before they arrive for their national pageant. They will be trained on their Ramp Walk, Communication Skills, Personality, Styling, Etiquettes and many other important aspects of the pageant.

The national pageant will be held from 24th August to 4th September in Indore, Jaipur and Gurugram. The Grand Finale is scheduled to be held on 4th September 2022. Miss Multinational India Tanvi Malhara will be back as the host this year and Sham Khan will be the Show Director for the pageant. Nikhil Anand, Ritika Ramtri, Rita Gangwani, Lu Sierra, RL Lacanienta, Dr. Amit Karkhanis, Dr. Varun Katyal, Nida Khateeb, and many others will be helping the finalists prepare for the national pageant.The National Director, Nikhil Anand, said, “I am looking forward to a strong competition this year. The girls are unique in their own ways and have worked hard to reach this stage. The hard work of months and years has brought them to the national pageant. This year, new challenges will be introduced to test the finalists' preparations and find the best representative to represent India at the major pageants.”As India looks forward to choosing its representatives for the major international pageants, Glamanand Supermodel India has presented a strong batch. 4th September will give us the queens who will have the opportunity to represent India.

