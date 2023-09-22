Global Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor invited by Hugo Boss to grace Milan Fashion Week

You cannot think of a global fashion event without the presence of our very own style icon Sonam Kapoor! After an elegant and a sophisticated appearance at the Burberry show in London last week, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is all set to grace Milan Fashion Week as she has been invited by Hugo Boss!

Sonam, who is known for her statement looks and extraordinary fashion choices, is set to stun again at the prestigious global fashion event that will set the style trend of the world at large. Sonam is again the only Indian attending the prestigious Hugo Boss’ FW2023 show at the Milan Fashion Week. Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on 22nd September. On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.