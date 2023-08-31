Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates YouTubers conclave, says "PM Modi's vision of reaching to 'Antyodaya' being realised

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 31 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has inaugurated the YouTubers conclave and said that he welcomes YouTubers from all over the country and praised them for reaching to people with different subjects. He also added that through these YouTubers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of reaching “'Antyodaya” can be fulfilled through these YouTubers.

He told ANI, “I welcome all YouTubers who have come here from across the country. These YouTubers have a number of followers and definitely they reach to people with different subjects. I must say they are doing a great job. PM Modi's vision of reaching to 'Antyodaya' is being realised through YouTubers and I told them that good things should reach to people and we all if work together can fulfill the dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. "

Goa CM took to X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, “ Inaugurated and Interacted with the online influencers at the #YouTubersConclave on Building Development Narrative Through Youtubing organized by @rmponweb with active support of Goa Govt, in the presence of Chairman of @iccr_hq

& Vice Chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Shri@Vinay1011 Ji and YouTube influencers. I welcome all the Youtubers, experts from across the country who have come to attend, present their views at the conclave in Goa.”

He said that YouTubers are emerging as “influential opinion makers” in different sectors and fields. “Youtubers are emerging as influential opinion makers, especially in policy, technology in governance, development, infrastructure and many other sectors. I am sure Youtubers can play an important role in reaching out to audiences with various public welfare initiatives and developmental activities which will be beneficial to the people at large,” he added.

Inaugurated and Interacted with the online influencers at the #YouTubersConclave on Building Development Narrative Through Youtubing organized by @rmponweb with active support of Goa Govt, in the presence of Chairman of @iccr_hq & Vice Chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Shri… pic.twitter.com/cT9qen79pI— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 31, 2023

Earlier the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor