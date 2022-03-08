'God of War' TV series adaptation eyed by Prime Video

Los Angeles, March 8 PlayStation's flagship action-adventure franchise 'God of War' is heading to television as Prime Video is in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient mythology-themed game, sources said.

According to deadline.com, the series adaptation comes from The Expanse creators/executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and 'The Wheel of Time' executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins as well as Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions, which collaborate on all TV series based on PlayStation games.

This would mark the latest big deal for a TV series based on a popular video game title in a red-hot streaming marketplace for gaming IP.

Peacock just landed another SPT/PlayStation property, Twisted Metal, with a series order and Anthony Mackie starring. HBO has coming up the high-profile PlayStation game-based series 'The Last of Us', starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Netflix has a Resident Evil TV series in the works, while Paramount+ is about to debut 'Halo'.

Amazon Studios has been particularly aggressive in the arena. It has Killer Film's upcoming TV series 'Fallout', starring Walton Goggins; it is developing a Mass Effect series adaptation; and just closed a first-look deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop TV series based on gaming IP.

The 'God of War' franchise from Sony's Santa Monica Studio spans a total of seven games across four PlayStation consoles. The action game series launched in 2005 on the PlayStation 2, with the first 'God of War'.

At the centre is ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his perilous journey to exact revenge on the Ares, the Greek God of War, after killing his loved ones under the deity's influence. After becoming the ruthless God of War himself, Kratos finds himself constantly looking for a chance to change his fate.

An eighth 'God of War' installment, 'God of War: Ragnorok', is in the works for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is set to drop this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor