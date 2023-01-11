Golden Globe Awards: Tyler James Williams wins Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Tyler James Williams was all smiles when he accepted his Golden Globe Award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series," on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Williams won the award for his portrayal of Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary. This year the Golden Globe Awards are extra special for India with RRR bagging a nomination in Best Picture (Non-English language) and Best Song categories. Top contenders for the night also include 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Elvis'. The Golden Globes also honours the best in television and are voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

