Golden Globes 2022: Here's the complete list of winners

'The Power of the Dog', 'West Side Story' and 'Succession' were among the big winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which were announced recently via social media.

This year's Golden Globes took place with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past.

The 2022 Golden Globes did not air or live stream anywhere as the organisation behind the award show, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has been embroiled in scandals since the 2021 show.

As per Variety, last year it was revealed that the HFPA had no Black members and participated in questionable business practices. NBC pulled out of the telecast for this year's ceremony, and since then the HFPA has diversified its membership and revamped its bylaws.

HFPA President Helen Hoehne announced this year's nominees at a scaled-down event in December, where she was joined by Snoop Dogg in reading the nominations.

In stark contrast to the Golden Globes over the years, there were only a handful of celebrity appearances, including promotional videos from Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger on the award show's official Twitter account.

'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) won best drama and 'West Side Story' (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming 'The Power of the Dog', and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western film.

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took home the supporting actress prize.

Nicole Kidman won the best actress in a drama, while Will Smith nabbed the best actor. Andrew Garfield took home best actor in a musical or comedy.

For TV, 'Succession' won best drama series and 'Hacks' won best musical or comedy series, both from HBO. 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong was named best actor in a drama and co-star Sarah Snook picked up best supporting actress.

'Hacks' star Jean Smart earned the best actress in a musical or comedy. Michaela Jae Rodriguez won the best actress in a drama, and Jason Sudeikis took home best actor in a musical or comedy.

Here's the full winners' list:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple)

'Dune' (Warner Bros.)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros.)

'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

'Cyrano' (MGM)

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'Licorice Pizza' (MGM)

'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' (Netflix)

'West Side Story' (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali ('Swan Song')

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Will Smith ('King Richard') (WINNER)

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye')

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos') (WINNER)

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Kristen Stewart ('Spencer')

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio ('Don't Look Up')

Peter Dinklage ('Cyrano')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick ... Boom!') (WINNER)

Cooper Hoffman ('Licorice Pizza')

Anthony Ramos ('In the Heights')

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard ('Annette')

Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza')

Jennifer Lawrence ('Don't Look Up')

Emma Stone ('Cruella')

Rachel Zegler ('West Side Story') (WINNER)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh ('Belfast')

Jane Campion ('The Power of the Dog') (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Lost Daughter')

Steven Spielberg ('West Side Story')

Denis Villeneuve ('Dune')

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Jamie Dornan ('Belfast')

Ciaran Hinds ('Belfast')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog') (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe ('Belfast')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Aunjanue Ellis ('King Richard')

Ruth Negga ('Passing')

Best Television Series, Drama

'Lupin' (Netflix)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Pose' (FX)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max) (WINNER)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Reservation Dogs' (FX on Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Lee Jung-jae ('Squid Game')

Billy Porter ('Pose')

Jeremy Strong ('Succession') (WINNER)

Omar Sy ('Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba ('In Treatment')

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Christine Baranski ('The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Michaela Jae Rodriguez ('Pose') (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

Nicholas Hoult ('The Great')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Issa Rae ('Insecure')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') (WINNER)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

'Dopesick' (Hulu)

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' (FX)

'Maid' (Netflix)

'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)

'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany ('WandaVision')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') (WINNER)

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Tahar Rahim ('The Serpent')

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Elizabeth Olsen ('WandaVision')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Mark Duplass ('The Morning Show')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

O Yeong-su ('Squid Game') (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge ('White Lotus')

Kaitlyn Dever ('Dopesick')

Andie MacDowell ('Maid')

Sarah Snook ('Succession') (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

'The French Dispatch' (Searchlight Pictures) -- Alexandre Desplat

'Encanto' (Walt Disney Pictures) -- Germaine Franco

'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix) -- Jonny Greenwood

'Parallel Mothers' (Sony Pictures Classic) -- Alberto Iglesias

'Dune' (Warner Bros.) -- Hans Zimmer (WINNER)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

'Compartment No. 6' (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Finland, Russia, Germany

'Drive My Car' (Janus Films) -- Japan (WINNER)

'The Hand of God' (Netflix) -- Italy

'A Hero' (Amazon Studios) -- France, Iran

'Parallel Mothers' (Sony Pictures Classics) -- Spain

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson -- 'Licorice Pizza' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh -- 'Belfast' (Focus Features) (WINNER)

Jane Campion -- 'The Power of the Dog' (Netflix)

Adam McKay -- 'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin -- 'Being the Ricardos' (Amazon Studios)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

'Be Alive' from 'King Richard' (Warner Bros.) -- Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson

'Dos Oruguitas' from 'Encanto' (Walt Disney Pictures) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

'Down to Joy' from 'Belfast' (Focus Features) -- Van Morrison

'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' from 'Respect' (MGM/United Artists Releasing) -- Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die' (MGM/United Artists Releasing) -- Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell (WINNER)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

'Encanto' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (WINNER)

'Flee' (Neon)

'Luca' (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

'My Sunny Maad' (Totem Films)

'Raya and the Last Dragon' (Walt Disney Studios)

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021.

