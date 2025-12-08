Golden Globes nominations 2026: One Battle After Another earns nine nominations, Sentimental Value follows

Washington DC [US], December 8 : The Golden Globes 2026 nominations are finally out, with 'One Battle After Another' earning nine nominations, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, it was followed closely behind by 'Sentimental Value,' a drama about a filmmaker's dysfunctional family, and 'Sinners,' a vampire movie set in the segregated South, which earned eight nominations and seven nominations, respectively.

'One Battle After Another' is up for best motion picture musical or comedy, alongside 'Blue Moon,' 'Bugonia,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'No Other Choice' and 'Nouvelle Vague.'

'Sentimental Value' and 'Sinners' will vie for best drama alongside 'Frankenstein,' 'Hamnet,' 'It Was Just an Accident' and 'The Secret Agent.'

On the series front, 'The White Lotus,' a satire set in a posh Thailand resort, and 'Adolescence,' the story of a criminal investigation told in one continuous shot, led with six and five nominations, respectively.

They were followed closely behind by the comedy-mystery show 'Only Murders in the Building' and the sci-fi thriller 'Severance,' which earned four nods apiece.

According to the outlet, 'The White Lotus' and 'Severance' are up for best drama series, where they will face off against 'The Pitt,' 'Pluribus,' 'The Diplomat' and 'Slow Horses.' 'Only Murders in the Building' was nominated for best comedy series, along with 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear,' 'Hacks,' 'Nobody Wants This' and 'The Studio.'

'Adolescence' will compete with 'All Her Fault,' 'The Beast in Me,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Dying for Sex' and 'The Girlfriend' for best television limited series, anthology or motion picture.

In addition to its best motion picture nomination, 'One Battle After Another' earned nods for best director for Paul Thomas Anderson, lead actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, lead actress for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.

It also picked up nods for Anderson's screenplay and Jonny Greenwood's score. Though critically adored, 'One Battle After Another' struggled at the box office, earning over 200 million USD, but cost more than 130 million USD to produce and millions more to market, and will lose tens of millions of dollars.

Film

Best film - drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film - musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best female actor in a film - drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best male actor in a film - drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best female actor in a film - musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best male actor in a film - musical or comedy

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best film - animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Best film - non-English language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best director - film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay - film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Best original score - film

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Goransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best original song - film

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Television

Best television series - drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best television series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best female actor in a television series - drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best male actor in a television series - drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best female actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best supporting female actor on television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best supporting male actor on television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

The nominations were unveiled Monday morning. The event is set to take place on January 11.

