Google shines spotlight on 'Flat White' coffee with animated doodle

New Delhi [India], March 11 : Coffee lovers are having their moment on Google with the search engine featuring an animated doodle on 'Flat white' a steamy espresso beverage, which is believed to have originated in Australia and New Zealand.

March 11 also marks the day the word, 'flat white' was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2011.

According to the definition, a flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microfoam and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup.

According to Google, many speculate the drink, beloved to many world over, was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when the drink popped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time.

Today's Google Doodle celebrates the coffee drink of steamed milk poured over one or two shots of espresso.

For those wondering what an espresso is- it merely means a concentrated form of coffee, served in shots. Essentially, it is black coffee brewed by forcing hot water at high pressure through the finely ground coffee.

Being "flatter" than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam. Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that's a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand.

Just like a Latte, the Flat White is also an espresso-based creamy drink but contains a double shot of espresso and less milk than a Latte.

Made with whole milk back in the day, today it's common to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk oat milk is a rising favourite. The flat white has since spread far across the world, delighting and becoming a staple in many nations,'' Google further said.

Here is a recipe to make a delicious cuppa of Flat White at home.

You will need 18g ground espresso, or 1 espresso pod and 100 ml of milk . the right cup ideally of 150 ml -200 ml capacity and a milk frother or French press for frothing that makes for a perfect drink.

First, brew around 35ml espresso using your coffee machine and pour into the base of your cup.

Steam the milk with the steamer attachment so that it has around 1-2cm of foam on top. Hold the jug so that the spout is about 3-4cm above the cup and pour the milk in steadily.

As the volume within the cup increases, bring the jug as close to the surface of the drink as possible while aiming to pour into the centre. Once the milk jug is almost touching the surface of the coffee, tilt the jug to speed up the rate of pour. As you accelerate, the milk will hit the back of the cup and start naturally folding in on itself to create a pattern on the top.

Some other types of coffee popular among coffee connoisseurs are Americano, Cortado, Macchiato, Latte, Cappuccino, Mocha, Decaf Cofee, Irish Coffee, Cafe u Lait, drip coffee and instant coffee.

In India, especially south India coffee lovers swear by the beloved filter coffee, with its famed aroma and distinctive flavour.

Recently, 'filter coffee' was ranked number 2 in the 'Top 38 Coffees In The World' list released by TasteAtlas, an an experiential travel and food online platform. The Indian filter coffee bagged the second place after 'Cafe Cubano,' and the Espresso Freddo, the Freddo Cappuccino from Greece claimed the third and fourth spots respectively.

