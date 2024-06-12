Government of India Champions Inclusivity and Empowerment With Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth

Srikanth, featuring a powerhouse performance by Rajkummar Rao, continues to mesmerize audiences and critics alike with its poignant narrative. As the film strides confidently into its fifth week in theaters, it receives resounding acclaim from none other than the Government of India. In a recent groundbreaking initiative, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, orchestrated a special screening at the prestigious Mahadev Auditorium. The ministry hosted 6 shows, attracting a total of 900 attendees including government officials. The overwhelming appreciation garnered at the event has sparked a remarkable decision by the department to extend its support to the film through a pioneering initiative.

In a laudable move towards fostering inclusivity, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with ALIMCO and Yunikkee, has embarked on an ambitious endeavor. For the first time ever they will fund the translation of the film into Indian Sign Language (ISL), ensuring that the differently-abled community can access and derive inspiration from this extraordinary narrative. This cinematic masterpiece not only portrays the extraordinary journey of Srikanth Bolla but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity and empathy towards individuals with diverse disabilities.

Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India said, "Srikanth is a ground-breaking initiative of this decade, striking a chord with many and challenging conservative thinking. The film has captured the attention of not only movie enthusiasts but also great thinkers and high-ranking officials within the Government of India. We deeply appreciate the fortitude of the film's director Mr. Tushar Hiranandani, who extended his vision to capture the real lives of persons with disabilities. He fearlessly created a film that reflects the authentic challenges faced by differently-abled individuals."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne stands as a testament to the collaboration between T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is helmed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. With stellar performances by Rajkumar Rao in the titular role plus Jyotika, Sharad Kelkar, and Alaya F in prominent roles, it premiered nationwide on May 10th, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.