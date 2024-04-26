Govinda Ends His Long Feud With Nephew Krushna Abhishek, At Niece Arti Singh's Marriage

Actor Govinda put past differences aside for an evening, when he attended the wedding of Krushna Abhishek’s sister, Arti Singh, to businessman Dipak Chauhan. The actor looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he greeted the paparazzi outside before making his way in. Talking to Instant Bollywood after attending the wedding, he said, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes).”

Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah, expressed happiness at Govinda’s presence there. Kashmeera spoke to the same portal stating that she’s ‘very happy’ the actor attended the wedding, stating that he blessed her two children. Krushna also said, “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui. I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai. (I am very happy my uncle came. We have an emotional connect, it has to do with the heart.)”After the wedding, Arti and Dipak posed for clicks as a newlywed couple outside the reception venue. Arti held her husband close as they posed for the paparazzi, greeting the photographers and thanking them for being there. Celebs like Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sunil Grover, Devoleena, Yuvika Chaudhary and Archana Puran Singh also attended the wedding reception.

Krushna had once refused to be a part of an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where Govinda and his wife were guests. But over the years, Krushna has also offered an apology on public platforms, trying to end the long-standing feud. But Kashmera Shah had said in a recent interview that "it’s a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with open arms. I am his daughter-in-law. I will be meeting my father-in-law at the wedding and will greet him by touching his feet," she explained. She also noted, "Arti has nothing to do with our past issues. These things happen in a family, but we still love each other." She also said that Arti is not involved in this fight and that Govinda isn't angry with her. "We are looking forward to welcoming him at the wedding. We will do so very respectfully. As is the tradition, I will touch his feet. He might have a problem with Krushna and me, but Arti is not involved, so we think he will come." Talking about Arti's husband, Dipak, 38, he has an event management company, and he is also the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series.

