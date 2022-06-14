Govinda finally forgives nephew Krushna Abhishek after long standing fued



Actor Govinda has finally forgiven his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek. He added that he has 'no problem' with Krushna. In a new interview, Govinda in his message for Krushna said 'don't let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness'. Krushna is the son of Govinda's late sister Padma. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja share a strained relationship with Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah. Their alleged feud goes back to 2016. A few years later, Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ offended Sunita. She felt that it was aimed at Govinda. Since then, Govinda and Krushna have spoken about their relationship on several platforms. In 2021, Sunita and Kashmera also commented on each other.

During Maniesh Paul's podcast, where Govinda appeared as a guest, the host said, "Krushna came here and apologised. If you want to say something to him, please say it. Please it's my request."Govinda said in Hindi and English, “For you and Aarti, you are the kids of my favourite sister. I've got so much love from her. You were not able to get that love, I feel very sad about that. Par main aesa nahi hoon, kisibhi haal mein, ki aapke dukh ka hissa mere kisi bhi vyawahar ke waja se aap k ho, aap bhi nahi hoiyye (But I'm not like that, in any case, don't let my behaviour be the reason of your sadness, you don't either). You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you. May God bless you and all the best. Keep working hard.”Sharing the post, Maniesh captioned the post, "When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!! So pure!! We love you, sir. Guys do watch the full episode on my channel (link in bio) #mp #show #journey #chat#herono.1 #life." Krushna commented, "Love him too (black heart and hug emojis)." Maniesh replied, "@krushna30 bro that’s what we are here for…to spread love."Recently, Krushna appeared on the show and spoke about the feud, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear on social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

