Govinda Health Update: Brother Kirti Kumar says, “He’s Is Recovering Well....' After Accidental Gunshot

Bollywood actor Govinda, who got injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, is fine and has been shifted to a normal ward on Wednesday. In a recent update Kirti Kumar, brother of the actor , addressed the public regarding the actor's health. Kirti expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support Govinda has received from his fans. “He has always received a lot of love and support from his fans. His condition is better,” Kirti stated. He went on to explain that doctors have advised Govinda to rest for one to two days, emphasizing the importance of recovery.

The incident was reported when he was about to leave for the airport. The 60-year-old 'Love 86' movie actor underwent surgery soon after the tragic incident and is recuperating at a private hospital. A day after the incident, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja informed news agency PTI that the family is hoping for his speedy discharge from the hospital. Dr Ramesh Agarwal tended to ‘Dulhe Raja’ actor after the accident. The actor got 8-10 stitches after the bullet hit him below his left knee, according to the doctor. In the accidental gunshot incident, the local police are carrying out an investigation, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident, but no one has lodged any complaint so far, the police said.



