Govinda Health Update: Krushna Abhishek Reacts On Mama's Misfire Incident

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after suffering a bullet wound early this morning. The 60-year-old actor sustained the injury below his knee when his licensed revolver was accidentally discharged. The incident occurred around 4:45 am at his Juhu residence as he was preparing to leave for the airport to catch a flight to Kolkata for a scheduled performance. Meanwhile, popular actor and Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek has revealed that his ‘mama is feeling better now.’

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared an official statement about Govinda’s well-being. In the post, he wrote, "Mama is feeling better now Thank you all for your prayers and love Wishing him a speedy recovery God is kind Pls let your prayers keep pouring in" followed by red-heart emojis.While speaking to Hindustan Times, Krushna revealed that he was in Australia at the moment, but his wife Kashmera met Govinda. He also mentioned that his uncle would be discharged in a few days.

While Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was reportedly in Kolkata at the time of the incident, his daughter Tina Ahuja stood by her father throughout. Govinda’s brother Kirti Kumar, Kashmera Shah and close friend Raju Kher were seen arriving at the hospital to inquire about the actor’s well-being. Govinda is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry and has been part of films including Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Dulara, Saajan Chale Sasural, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner and many more. He took a break from films and made a comeback in films as a lead hero. But, could not be successful and was seen in Rangeela Raja. He also judged Dance Bangla Dance in 2021.