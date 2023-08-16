Grammy awardee Ricky Kej recalls meeting PM Modi for first time; calls it “life-changing experience”

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician, Ricky Kej, who recently came up with his own interpretation of the Indian National Anthem along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, calling that it was a “life-changing experience” for him.

While talking exclusively to ANI, Ricky said, “I’ve always been two things my whole life one is the environmentalist and the second is a musician. I used to make music about the environment then in 2015 I had a life-changing experience, one is of course I won the Grammy award and then Prime Minister Modi invited me for a meeting. I went in and then PM Modi and me starting speaking about the environment because he was going to be visiting a climate change conference, COP 21. He told me that he will be launching the Solar Alliance and is going to give a speech over there. He told me about his perspective on climate justice. We had a long beautiful discussion that lasted almost an hour. I think that is where he encouraged me.”

“He told me that you feel so strongly about the environment so why don’t you just dedicate your life and your art solely to the purpose of environmental consciousness and positive social impact? And then I left his office thinking that this is exactly what I am going to do. I the leader of the country is giving you advice then obviously you’ve to take it very seriously and I took it very seriously and that was my life-changing experience where I left his office thinking that now every single piece of music that comes of my studio and my head is going to be about making this world a better place,” he added.

This is not the first time Ricky Kej has talked about PM Modi.

Earlier, after winning his career's 3rd Grammy award, he shared how Modi has been supportive of his music.

Ricky is a three-times Grammy Award-winner music composer and environmentalist, who started off his career as a keyboardist and later came up with many albums and collaborated with numerous artists. He also won the award for 'Divine Tides' after being nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor