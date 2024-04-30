"Greatest gift": Babil reveals how Homi Adajania made his father Irrfan Khan laugh during his final days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : A day after his late father Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, actor Babil Khan remembered that 'very few people' made his baba laugh during his final days. One of them is filmmaker Homi Adajania.

Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a series of photos featuring Irrfan and Homi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6Xl0hcisx-/?

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "True friendship is the great equaliser of pride, no formidable demon of superbia can survive the piercing love of a true friendship. I remember that there were very few people in the end that made baba laugh like Homi and I guess that is the greatest gift of all, laughter."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Homi Adajania commented, "Remembering the love."

One of the users wrote, "He was a true legend."

Another user posted, "Legends never dies."

"He seems like the best friend we all need truly loyal & kind," another users comment read.

Ahead of Irrfan's fourth death anniversary on April 29, Babil talked about the lessons his late father and legendary actor taught him.

"You taught me to be a warrior, but engage with love and kindness. You taught me of hope and you taught me to fight for the people," he wrote.

"You do not have fans, you have a family, and I promise you baba I will fight for our people and our family till you call upon me. I will not give up. I love you so much," Babil added.

The young actor also shared some candid pictures of Irrfan, who died four years ago.

Irrfan Khan is considered one of the best actors the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The legendary Indian actor made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Hindi Medium'. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema.

Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor