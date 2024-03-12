"Growing up is really crazy thing," Khloe Kardashian talks about aging, friendship

Washington [US], March 12 : American model and media personality Khloe Kardashian reflecting on getting older said that "growing up is really a crazy thing," as per a report in People.

Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a post wishing her best friends and twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq on their 41st birthday.

She shared various images of the trio over the years, beginning with more current photos and progressing to some old-school shots featuring Kardashian with darker hair.

"Growing up is really a crazy thing... when you're younger, all you want to do is party, be out, be seen, be in the mix. You have tons of friends but none of them really know the real you," Kardashian said.

"Then, you get a little older and with every year that passes, you crave more and more simplicity. More peace. You crave friends that you can count on one hand. You crave doing the 'nothingness' with someone. The things that make you feel safe," she added.

According to People, giving a special shoutout to Malika and Khadijah, Kardashian continued, "To the twins, You are my safe space. You are the ones I want to do everything and nothing with. You are the ones I've always been able to count on. Blessed to have had my safe space since we were young teenagers. Since the moment I met you girls we just clicked. We just get one another. We became triplets and we never looked back."

Kardashian then wished the twins "Happy Birthday," tagging them in the post and adding, "Thank you for trusting me with all that you do. Thank you for holding my hand while we go through life. It's a privilege and an honor to have a friendship as long as we have had and I cherish the years we have spent together. Ohhhhh the memories we have ohhhhhh the secrets that will die with US lol.

"I know the magic that exists within your souls and I can't wait to see you both sparkle brighter, and brighter with every year. This is just the beginning!!" she went on.

"Some people come into our lives and make it better, you two make life better. Sweeter, more memorable. Thank you for never judging me when I made mistakes, for laughing until we cried, for crying until we laugh, for the sleepless nights of fun and for always being there. You both will always be my person, my ride or die, through thick and thin, until the end..... and we ain't ending!!" Kardashian concluded the lengthy message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The reality TV personality also included photos of the BFFs' children in the post. While Malika has a three-year-old son, Ace, with her ex, O.T. Genasis, Khadijah shares daughters Kapri, 3, and Celine, 10, and son Christian, 13, with ex Bobby McCray. Meanwhile, Kardashian has two children with ex Tristan Thompson: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 19 months old.

The twins loved Kardashian's birthday post. "Wellll you bodied that KK..I love you for LIFE!" Malika wrote in the comments section, as Khadijah added, "We ain't ending!!!! Damn I'm crying, thank you my baby. Love you Always, the best bestie, reported People.

