Gurmeet Choudhary kicks off a healthy Sunday with celery juice
By IANS | Published: February 18, 2024 11:29 AM2024-02-18T11:29:16+5:302024-02-18T11:30:09+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series 'Ramayan,' is currently shooting his latest project in Patiala, Punjab. He has offered a glimpse into his Sunday routine, kicking off the day with nutritious celery juice.
The ‘Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi’ fame actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a photograph from Patiala. In the serene ambiance of a terrace bathed in sunlight, Gurmeet embraces the tranquility of a Sunday morning.
With a glass of celery juice in his hand, he indulges in a refreshing sip, setting the tone for a rejuvenating day ahead.
The post is captioned: “Good morning #patiala.” There is also a sticker which reads: “Celery juice crew.”
On the work front, Gurmeet last featured in a 2021 movie ‘The Wife’. The horror film which was released on OTT, stars Sayani Datta alongside Gurmeet.
The actor also starred in a music video titled ‘Tere Mere’ sung by Asees Kaur and Stebin Ben.
