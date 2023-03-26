Guru Randhawa wishes 'everyday growth' to recuperating Rishabh Pant as he shares pic

By IANS | Published: March 26, 2023 11:48 AM 2023-03-26T11:48:03+5:30 2023-03-26T12:00:33+5:30

Mumbai, March 26 Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has shared a picture with cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished ...

Mumbai, March 26 Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has shared a picture with cricketer Rishabh Pant and wished him a godspeed recovery.

Guru took to Instagram, where he shared a picture sitting next to Rishabh on the couch and smiling at the camera. Rishabh is seen resting his leg on a chair.

The singer wrote in the caption: "So good to see my brother @rishabpant coming back much stronger. Everyday growth (rocket emoticon) Love you bro."

The cricketer is under recovery from a serious accident that took place near Roorkee on December 30. His car flipped over and he was rescued as the vehicle caught fire. He was initially treated at a hospital in Roorkee and then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Later, he was flown to Mumbai in an air ambulance.


