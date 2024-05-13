Gyanendra Tripathi speaks out against prioritising market trends over art: IANS Interview

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Gyanendra Tripathi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Barah by Barah', feels that artistes should be able to strike a balance between their art and its commerce.

The actor shared that prioritising market trends is the biggest disservice that an artiste can do to their artwork.

Speaking with IANS prior to the release of his film, Gyanendra discussed how the city of Varanasi influenced the actor in him during the shoot, how cinema benefited from across media, and his upcoming projects.

‘Barah by Barah’ has been shot in Varanasi and sees him essaying the role of a death photographer.

Sharing the experience of working in the city, he told IANS: "Sometimes art becomes a vehicle for exploring existential questions, expressing inner truths, and seeking transcendence. For viewers, encountering spiritually inspired art can evoke a sense of awe, wonder, and contemplation, inviting them to reflect on their own beliefs and experiences."

“Shooting in a city like Varanasi, staying there for over a month, and playing a character which by virtue of his profession, witnesses life and death with such close proximity, I did delve into such areas. Our film basically explores the idea of migration, which is an inevitable part of nature, but the change is never easy to accept, hence, one needs a spiritual lens to let go of the previous attachments," he added.

Many artistes from different media have made their way into cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan came from television and is now ruling Bollywood.

When asked about his opinion on cinema thriving on actors from different media, Gyanendra said: “I do believe cinema benefits greatly from actors with diverse backgrounds, including those from OTT platforms and theatre."

The actor shared that OTT platforms provide actors with opportunities to explore a wide range of characters and storytelling styles, often allowing for more nuanced performances.

"On the other hand, theatre training instils actors with strong stage presence, improvisation skills, and the ability to connect with live audiences, which can translate into compelling performances on screen. This blend of experiences enriches the pool of talent available to filmmakers, contributing to the richness and variety of cinema. Additionally, actors who have experience across different mediums bring unique perspectives and techniques to their roles, enhancing the overall depth and authenticity of cinematic storytelling," he said.

Talking about the fine balance of art and the business associated with it, the actor told IANS: “One of the biggest disservices an artiste can do to their artwork is when artists prioritise market trends or the opinions of others over their own creative vision and expression. Due to this, their work may lose its authenticity and depth."

“This can result in artworks that feel contrived or insincere, ultimately diminishing their impact on audiences. It's essential for artists to stay true to their unique voice and vision, even if it means taking risks or facing criticism. Having said that, commerce is an integral part of filmmaking, it takes a lot of money to make a film, publicise and distribute it. So, in today's time, artistes do need to strike a balance and find an expression which is true to themselves and yet somehow remains accessible to a wider audience. That's the real struggle," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Superman of Malegaon’ directed by Reema Kagti. He is also shooting for web series such as ‘Petty Cash’ and the second season of 'Half CA’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor