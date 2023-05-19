Hall owners in West Bengal are receiving calls not to show 'The Kerala Story', says director Sudipto Sen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 : Hall owners in West Bengal are receiving calls not to show the film 'The Kerala Story', distributors of the movie told Director Sudipto Sen.

Sudipto in a recent media interaction revealed the status of 'the Kerala Story's release in West Bengal. He said, "We are in constant touch with distributors from West Bengal. We are receiving calls from hall owners that they are receiving calls not to show the film".

Director also firmly stated that once he gets to know who are these people threatening the hall owners, then he will definitely reveal the names. He added that if he can take names of terrorists then he can also name such people too in front of the media.

'The Kerala Story' film depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

Earlier Sen commented on the ban of his film being stayed by the Supreme Court "This was an illegal ban and no State government has the authority to ban any film which is certified. We are extremely happy with the order. I would like to thank the media and everybody. The team will visit West Bengal very soon."

Film producer Vipul Shah also recently revealed in a conversation withthat he wanted to invite West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to watch this movie, He said, "She can criticize the movie after watching it. We are open to all valid criticisms. But we feel, she was misguided by a few people. Without watching the movie, she called for a ban."

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban imposed by the West Bengal government on the film 'The Kerala Story'.

"Prohibition by West Bengal is not tenable. The order of the additional secretary of West Bengal shall remain stayed," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

The apex court also directed the makers of The Kerala Story to give a proper disclaimer regarding the unsubstantiated figure '32,000' mentioned in the film.

Senior Adv Harish Salve, appearing for film producers, says that disclaimer -"there is no authentic data to back up the suggestion that the figure of conversions is 32,000 or any other established figure" and "the film represents the fictionalised version" of the issue- shall be added.

As for the alleged 'shadow ban' in Tamil Nadu, the SC said, "In TN, additional security can be provided for every cinema hall and requisite arrangements can be made for moviegoers who want to see the film. No steps shall be taken by TN or its officers or instrumentalities including police to prevent the screening of the film."

