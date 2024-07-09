Halle Berry, Glenn Close join cast of Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair'

Washington [US], July 9 : Actors Halle Berry and Glenn Close have joined the ensemble cast of 'All's Fair', a new legal series from Ryan Murphy and Kim Kardashian, reported Deadline.

Written by Murphy's Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans and Joe Baken author Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters), Berry and Close will play opposite Kardashian who collaborates in an all-female law office. Details about Berry and Close's roles are not revealed yet.

All's Fair marks the first series for Murphy under his new deal at Disney, with 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, producing in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine are executive producers alongside Murphy, Kardashian, and Berry alongside her producing partner Holly Jeter via their production company HalleHolly and Close through her Trillium Productions banner.

Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson also EP. Murphy is also set to direct.

Berry is an Academy Award-winning actor who took Oscar gold for her performance in 'Monster's Ball' (2001) becoming the first, and only, African American woman to receive the accolade in the category of Best Actress. She also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries Or A Movie in 2000 for her portrayal of the titular character in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Berry will be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's action thriller The Union releasing on August 16th. She is repped by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Range Media Partners.

George Roy Hill's The World According to Garp marked Close's feature film debut. She is an eight-time Academy Award nominee. She received her first Oscar nomination for the role she played as Jenny Fields. Following her roles in The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Stephen Frears' Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy, she received a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor