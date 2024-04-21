Hansal Mehta shares stylish pictures from shoot; industry friends say, ‘Star hai tu’

Mumbai, April 21 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who scooped praise for his recent streaming series 'Lootere' and 'Scoop', is busy with the production of his new project.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the filmmaker shared snapshots from the shoot.

He showcased his sartorial elegance in the images, dressed in baggy pants, a white shirt, and a cream-coloured jacket.

In the caption, Hansal wrote: "Baggy pants. Nip in the air. On location with @rishghel @gyaskz.02 @nikita_bavishi."

The first picture depicts the director surrounded by his crew at an undisclosed location against the backdrop of Victorian architecture.

The second picture captures the director briefing his actors inside an atrium with a staircase adjacent to him.

Members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section, praising Hansal for his choice of outfit.

Director Anubhav Sinha, who is known for 'Mulk' and 'Article 15', commented, "Star hai tu".

Actress Neena Gupta wrote: "Kya style hai sir."

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who worked with Hansal in his hit streaming series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', wrote: "Dayum. Lookatchu being casually stylish."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansal is engrossed in his show 'Gandhi', based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi.

Actor Pratik Gandhi, recently seen in 'Madgaon Express', portrays Mahatma Gandhi in the series, marking his third collaboration with Hansal after 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and 'Baai'.

