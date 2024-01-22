HanuMan Team Donates ₹2.6 crore to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the makers of Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' donated Rs 2.66 crore for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration. They posted an official note on X.Thank you to the 53,28,211 people who have joined the great cause of donating to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir amounting to a sum of Rs 2,66,41,055,'' the makers said in a statement.

In addition to Rs 2.6 crore the makers have already donated Rs 14 lakh from their first-day collection, as per India Today.Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has emerged as the first hit of 2024. So far, Hanuman has earned around Rs. 114.45 crore in India. The action-adventure fantasy revolves around a man named Hanumanthu, who gains superpowers from the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The movie marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai among others.