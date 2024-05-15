Happy Birthday Babil Khan, Panting To Acting: Discovering Qala Actor's Many Talents

When it comes to rising stars in the entertainment industry, Babil Khan's name shines. Known for his acting skills in 'Kaala' and 'The Railway Men', he managed to impress critics and audiences alike with his performances on screen. However, Babil Khan’s talents span far beyond the boundaries of acting. His singing skills, painting prowess, eye for photography, and passion for cricket there are so many facets of his personality that are lesser known. Here are a few such talents that make Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, the most popular newbie in town:

Music

While Babil Khan is widely recognized for his acting talent, he has also showcased his musical prowess. With a soulful voice and a knack for storytelling through music, Babil’s singing videos on his Instagram profile tell that he is an artist of many talents and finds peace in singing.

Painter

Beyond the world of acting and music, Babil Khan has a flair for the visual arts. He has demonstrated his creative abilities as a painter, using brushstrokes to express his emotions and bring his imagination to life on the canvas. His artistic endeavors have revealed a different side of his talent.

Photography

Babil’s artistic inclinations extend to the realm of photography as well. Through his lens, he captures stunning visuals, often showcasing a unique perspective on the world around him.

Sports

Apart from his creative pursuits, Babil Khan has displayed a passion for sports, particularly cricket. With a love for the game, he has honed his skills on the field, Babil use to play cricket up until he met with an injury. Babil enjoys the thrill of the game and continues to nurture his love for cricket by watching the tournaments.