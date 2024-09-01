Happy Birthday Jungkook: South Korean Fans Transform Seoul Into 'Kookie Land', Global Fans Celebrate with 'Golden Lights'

BTS Jungkook is celebrating his 27 th birthday today on September 1. This time he will be celebrating his birthday in military camp while fulfilling military service. Meanwhile, fans all over the world are celebrating his birthday. South Korean fans have turned whole Seoul into Jungkook land. India is also celebrating his birthday in their own.

Jungkook's birthday celebrations are being marked with grand preparations across the globe. In the United States and the United Kingdom, fans have organized a spectacular "Golden Lights Event" where three major landmarks will be illuminated in green and gold, reflecting the theme from his solo track "Golden." The landmarks include The Capital Wheel at the National Harbor in the USA, The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, UK, and The Morrison Bridge in Portland, USA.

In the USA, fans are also planning additional celebrations at The Capital Wheel and The Morrison Bridge, while in the UK, festivities will continue at the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the celebrations have transformed the country into what fans are calling "Jungkookland" or "Kookieland." HYBE, Jungkook's agency, has put up birthday ads in front of their office, and Olive Young, a leading health and beauty chain, has displayed 2,400 LED light screens with birthday messages for Jungkook across their outlets nationwide. These efforts reflect the global love and admiration for the Golden Maknae.