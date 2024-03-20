Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: 5 Unforgettable Roles You Can't Miss

Bubbly girl Rani Mukerji is one of the prominent actors in the Bollywood industry. The actress is currently not that active in the industry, but she has done some unforgettable roles that her fans can never get over. On the 21st of March Actress is turning 46 years old, Let's have a flashback at Rani's top movies.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hein: How can anyone forget Rani's Tina Character, a typical girl who falls in love with Rahul played by Shah Rukh Khan? Rani's role in that movie was hardly 30 mins but she was a highlight of the whole movie.

AAiya: This is one of the most iconic roles of Rani who plays Meenakshi. the story revolves around A woman who goes on the hunt for her dream man, armed with her wild imagination, her passion for Masala-films, and her ultra-sensitive sense of smell.

Mardaani: This movie showed the opposite side of Rani. This is the story of Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy a strong dedicated officer of the Mumbai Police Force. She works hard to uncover a Delhi-based child trafficking cartel.

Hichki: Yet another challenging role played by Rani was she plays the role of a Tourette syndrome woman who lands a teaching job in an elite school. Due to her issue school gives her the bad behavior of students she turns her weakness into her biggest strength and makes that student one of the best personalities.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: Debika Chatterjee, an Indian woman living in Norway with her family, fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.