"Happy, feel blessed": Raghu Dixit on his collaboration with Grammy winner Bela Fleck for his latest track 'Shakkarpari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Singer-composer Raghu Dixit has collaborated with Grammy award-winning banjo player Bela Fleck for his latest track 'Shakkarpari' from his album 'Shakkar'.

The album will be launched in London with a concert on July 6. He opened up about collaborating with the acclaimed musician and said he feels "blessed" to work with a legend.

Raghu shared, "I am very happy and feel blessed that a legend like Bela Fleck has come on board to perform on my track 'Shakkarpari'."

Fleck is an ambassador of the instrument banjo and received about 17 Grammy Awards. He has also been nominated 39 times.

He is known for his distinctive style and worked with some well-known musicians including jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea, and acclaimed tabla player Zakir Hussain, among others.

Dixit added that he was planning to work with him for quite a long and finally, this has happened. "We have been meaning to work together for a long time, but I guess there is a time for everything and the opportunity to have him play on 'Shakkarpari' couldn't have come at a better time."

On speaking about the single 'Shakkarpari', he said, "'Shakkarpari' tells the story of a girl who steals sugar from the market to share with those who have never tasted sweetness. In this tale, sugar symbolizes happiness, and the act of sharing one's joy amplifies it. The narrative underscores the importance of kindness, compassion, and empathy towards those facing hardships."

He spoke about the inspiration behind his latest track and said that it is a reflection of his struggles and challenges in life.

"The inspiration for the song 'Shakkarpari' emerged from my therapy sessions. As I navigated my own struggles and darkness, my therapist encouraged me to connect with less fortunate individuals and commit to performing at least one good deed a day for a stranger. This practice gradually helped me overcome my own challenges, making me smile more and feel consistently happier. Likewise, many strangers entered my life and supported me through difficult times," he shared while talking about the inspiration behind his latest single.

Dixit is all set to launch the album in London on July 6. "It is the first concert of our summer, UK - Ireland - Europe tour of 2024. We are playing 12 concerts in total including the prestigious Cambridge folk festival, Frome Festival, " concluded Raghu Dixit.

The track is available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. It is called 'Shakkarpari' in Hindi, Sakkare Chakori in Kannada, Sakkarakaari in Tamil, Chakkera Pilla in Telugu.

