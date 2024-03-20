Happy to See Actors like Rajkummar, Jaideep Doing So Well: Sunny Hinduja Hails his FTII Batchmates

Actor Sunny Hinduja emphasizes the importance of training in shaping an actor's career. Reflecting on his journey and the success of his peers, Sunny expresses pride in the accomplished alumni from his batch at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In a recent statement, Sunny remarked, "Training is the foundation of any actor's career. It not only hones our skills but also instills discipline and dedication essential for an actors growth and my own personal growth. I am immensely proud to have been a part of FTII, a revered institution that has produced some of the finest talents in Indian cinema."

Hinduja further elaborated on the notable names that emerged from his batch, including acclaimed actors Rajkumar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Verma, and many others. He shared, "It's truly gratifying to see my fellow FTII alumni making waves in the industry. From mainstream cinema to independent projects, their contributions have been remarkable, enriching Indian cinema with diverse talent and compelling performances." Highlighting his own contributions, Sunny's portrayal of Sandeep Bhaiya in recent projects has garnered widespread acclaim and admiration from audiences and critics alike. His dedication to the craft and versatility as an actor have solidified his position as one of the industry's most promising talents.

FTII holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema, having nurtured iconic figures such as Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Shatrughan Sinha, late Om Puri, and Jaya Bachchan. Sunny expressed his gratitude towards the institution, stating, "FTII has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and technicians. I am deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship I received during my time there, which continues to influence my work to this day." As he continues to push the boundaries of his craft, Sunny Hinduja remains committed to celebrating the legacy of FTII and championing the talents of his fellow alumni. With a promising future ahead, he aims to inspire aspiring actors and uphold the standards of excellence set by the esteemed institution.