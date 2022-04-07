Harjinder Singh to be seen in Deepak Tijori's directorial 'Tipppsy'

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Harjinder Singh, who will be seen in Deepak Tijori's directorial 'Tipppsy', says that for him, the director's vision is paramount.

"We as actors go by the director's vision. I feel today's filmmaking is about going with the vision of the director and of your character, which is integral to the plot. That is my strategy," he says.

He adds: "I go by the director's vision and his advice to me. I bring in my own interpretation but, that too, after the director gives his nod. After all, he is the captain of the ship. My project 'I am Banni' didn't have a good theatrical release and that is something that as an actor I don't have control of. It had a good run in the festival circuits though."

While he cannot give out too many details about his upcoming project, he says that the film stands apart from everything else that is out there.

"All I can say about the film is that it's a woman-oriented film in which I'm playing a significant character because of whom the twist happens in the film, probably the first women-centric multicast film in recent times. That is all I can disclose," he says.

Talking about his inspiration in Bollywood, he says: "My inspiration is not one. It changes depending on what I am offered actually. As far as work is concerned, I am a big admirer of how Mr Bachchan has handled his career and Dharmendra is my all-time favourite. Randeep (Hooda) sir has also inspired me you can say as I have worked with him. His technique for preparing for a role is praiseworthy."

Ask him if the length of his role on screen matters to him, and he says: "If I'm doing a role that is integral to the plot then it doesn't matter whether it's 5 scenes or 50. Showbiz is always evolving and the good thing is the advent of OTT, things are changing every day."

