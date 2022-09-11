Harrison Ford shows new footage of 'Indiana Jones 5' at D23

Los Angeles, Sep 11 The makers of 'Indiana Jones 5' showed its first trailer at the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, actor Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us," he said, looking quite emotional.

"I'm very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. (Points at Waller-Bridge) And this is one of the reasons."

"'Indiana Jones' movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they're also about heart," he continued. "We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass."

Ford also alluded to this being his last time in the role, saying: "This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much."

Waller-Bridge also shared Ford's excitement, saying, "I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky and keeping up with this guy (points at Ford) is EXHAUSTING."

While the plot has been largely kept under wraps until now, the newest trailer gives fans the first real look at Indy back in action.

The last time the classic character was seen on screen was 14 years ago with "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Ford was 64 when "Crystal Skull" released, and he's now 80, so it seems that no age barrier can stop the world's greatest archaeologist.

Alongside Ford and Waller-Bridge are newcomers to the series Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Antonio Banderas, reports aVariety'.

The film marks the first time that acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is not helming an installment of the series. While Spielberg stayed on as a hands-on producer, "Indiana Jones 5" is directed by Mangold.

According to Holbrook, fans have no reason to worry about the directorial change.

"The guy just can't make a bad movie, Holbrook previously told Variety.

"He is so precise in what he does."

John Williams is also returning to compose the score for the film. In early September, Williams gave audiences at the Hollywood Bowl a taste of the soundtrack, showcasing a new theme titled 'Helena's Theme'.

The track's title is in reference to Waller-Bridge's character in the film, whom he described as "an adventuress, and also a femme fatalea she's many, many things. She has a kind of lyrical music, like an old movie star."

'Indiana Jones 5' is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release date.

"The Mandalorian" is gearing up for a new adventure. Disney+ has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the popular "Star Wars" series, and announced that the series will premiere sometime in 2023.

At D23, actor Katee Sackhoff hinted that the upcoming season is "crazy" before Lucasfilm revealed a teaser trailer.

Season 3 follows up on the events of 'The Book of Boba Fett', the 2021 miniseries which featured the series' lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), better known as the Mandalorian or 'Mando' in a guest appearance.

The end of the miniseries saw Grogu, Mando's young charge, choose to return to him after previously departing his side to train with the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The two then left Tatooine, with Mando going on a quest to visit "the living waters" under the planet Mandore in order to regain his honour and become a Mandalorian again. The hero will face plenty of obstacles in his quest, chief of which being other members from the people, with the trailer teasing a battle between Djarin and other stoic, armoured warriors.

In addition to Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff have been confirmed to reprise their previous "Mandalorian" roles for Season 3.

Weathers plays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito portrays the primary villain of the series, Moff Gideon, who is attempting to capture Grogu from Mando. Katee Sackhoff returns from Season 2 as Bo-Katan Kryze, a female Mandalorian seeking to retrieve the Darksaber from Mando.

In addition, Christopher Lloyd is confirmed to appear this season. Notable prior cast members of the show include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, Titus Welliver and 'Book of Boba Fett' stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' also featured the first appearance of Rosario Dawson as fan-favourite character Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her own self-titled spinoff series set to release next year.

